Overturned semi-truck closes southbound I-25 Monday evening, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS — Multiple crashes are causing significant delays to the evening commute on Monday.

Commuters should expect delays along Southbound I-25 near the Martin Luther King Bypass after a crash has shut down the three left lanes.

A traffic camera in the area shows traffic being diverted onto the far right lane of the interstate.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that this was a three-vehicle crash, and no major injuries have been reported. A few people were transported to local hospitals; their conditions are unknown as of this update.

Father North, CSPD, says an overturned semi-truck has shut down southbound I-25 and slowed traffic significantly in the northbound lanes near the Garden of the Gods and Rockrimmon exits. Crews are working to clear the debris.

Crash SB I-25 south of Rockrimmon, truck blocking left and center lanes, trailer in median. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) May 19, 2025

No major injuries were reported at the scene, according to CSPD. There is no timeline on when the road will be fully reopened. Below is a traffic camera from Woodmen Road looking southbound, showing I-25 looking like a parking lot.

CDOT

Both of these crashes are developing scenes. We will update this article as more information is learned.

