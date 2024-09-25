Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcycle crash closes southbound North Union Boulevard at El Capitan Drive

A single motorcycle crash has closed the southbound lanes of N Union Blvd at El Capitan Dr
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — According the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the southbound lanes of North Union Boulevard at El Capitan Drive are closed due to a single motorcycle crash, no other vehicles were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. At this time, there is no information on when the lanes will re-open. Please avoid the area at this time and look for alternative routes.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___



Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service.

Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community