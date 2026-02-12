Marksheffel Road to close Monday night for road work, new traffic pattern Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Marksheffel Road will close Monday night while crews work on drainage work between Tarren Heights and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The closure is expected to begin Monday at 7:00 p.m. to Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. People in the area should expect some overnight noise from construction.

On Tuesday, drivers should expect a new traffic pattern change at the Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard intersection. Flaggers will be in the area from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to direct traffic through a single lane while crews work to relay asphalt over the construction areas.

Detours in place will direct drivers to use Peterson Road, Dublin Boulevard, and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

