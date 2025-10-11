Manitou Springs to temporarily close Ruxton Avenue for water service reinstallation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, October 15, the City of Manitou Springs will be temporarily closing Ruxton Avenue from Osage Avenue to Capitol Hill Avenue for the Water Department to install water service to a residence.

The closure will last from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be no parking permitted on Ruxton Avenue between Osage Avenue and Capitol Hill Avenue, and along Waltham Avenue.

Manitou Springs has provided the following detours:



Eastbound traffic: Capitol Hill Avenue → Waltham Avenue → Manitou Avenue

Westbound traffic: Manitou Avenue → Minnehaha Avenue → Pine Ridge Avenue → Mesa Avenue → Illinois Avenue → Pilot Knob Avenue → Upper Ruxton Avenue

City of Manitou Springs

The sidewalk on the west side of Ruxton Avenue will be closed, but the east side sidewalk will remain open.

City of Manitou Springs

There will be traffic signs and crews to assist drivers and pedestrians with navigating the detours.

The city asks people to avoid trespassing in the marked areas to avoid receiving a citation.

