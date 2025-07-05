Intersection in northeast Colorado Springs to close for four weeks starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs will be closing the intersection of Hopeful Drive and South Blissful Circle for approximately four weeks, starting Monday, July 7.

Crews will be replacing a sewer line during the closure as part of the Park Vista Drainage Improvement Project.

City of Colorado Springs

The city says that Blissful Circle will only be accessible from the north during the closure, from Siferd Boulevard to Hopeful Drive.

Work at the intersection will require 24-hour pumping with constant staff for noise mitigation, according to the city.

The closure and construction are weather-dependent.

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.