Intermittent traffic restrictions in Divide begin on Monday for repaving efforts

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin intermittent closures on US Highway 24 in Divide for milling and paving operations.

Traffic impacts will happen on US 24 between Florissant and Divide and CO 67 in Woodland Park.

Traffic restrictions begin on Monday, June 30, and continue until July 11, with closures happening Monday-Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (no work from July 3 - July 6 for Independence Day).

During milling operations, crews will temporarily restrict business access to allow the milling machine to safely pass through the area. Once milling is done, the road will reopen.

CDOT will follow the same procedures for paving operations.

Drivers in the area can expect up to 15 minute delays, single-lane closures and alternating traffic and reduced speeds.

Occasionally, there will be traffic impacts from Sunday night through Friday morning from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

