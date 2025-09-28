I-25 to undergo temporary overnight closures between South Academy and Santa Fe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue will be closed overnight on Monday, September 29, and Tuesday, September 30.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says the closures will impact both north and southbound I-25 to allow crews to refresh road striping.

CDOT has provided detours and maps for the closures:

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map of southbound I-25 closure between South Academy Boulevard and Colorado Highway 85/87

Southbound I-25 closure detour:



From 8:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Monday, there will be a full closure between South Academy Boulevard and CO Hwy 85/87.

Southbound traffic will exit at South Academy Boulevard, travel to the CanAm Highway (CO 85/87), turn south, and continue to Santa Fe Avenue to re-enter I-25.



Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map of northbound I-25 closure between CO 85/87 and South Academy Boulevard

Northbound I-25 closure detour:



From 8:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, there will be a full closure between CO Hwy 85/87 and South Academy Boulevard.

Northbound I-25 traffic will exit at Santa Fe Avenue, travel north on the CanAm Highway (CO 85/87) to South Academy Boulevard, turn west, and re-enter I-25 North.



Drivers in the area should expect delays and maintain safe following distances.

