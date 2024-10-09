I-25 safety improvements from Fountain to South Academy Boulevard now complete

EL PASO COUNTY — Safety improvements on a big stretch of I-25 are now complete. Crews celebrated with a ribbon cutting Tuesday as they put the finishing touches on the massive construction project between South Academy Boulevard and Fountain.

"One of the biggest improvements is the shoulder widening, right?" said Shane Ferguson, CDOT Region 2 Transportation Director. "And that's really where going from four foot shoulders, from the inside, maybe even a 10 foot shoulder to outside, to 12 foot on both sides, really enhances the safety, allows for people that have vehicle troubles to pull off. It really helps with our emergency services as well, where our state troopers and police officers can pull off to the side and feel safe when they when they're having to do a traffic stop, and so, 12 foot shoulders is safety across the board for just not only the traveling public, but also emergency services."

Expect more closure Tuesday night on northbound I-25 in this area as crews do some finishing touches and spot repairs where needed.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.