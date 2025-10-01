I-25 rest area near Colorado City to temporarily close in October for improvements

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cuerno Verde Rest Area in Colorado City along I-25 will temporarily close starting Monday, October 6.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that the closure will be to perform needed improvements, including replacing the HVAC system.

CDOT says that there will be signs in place for drivers to find the next best place to stop during the closure. They say the next closest rest area is the El Moro Rest Area in Trinidad.

The closure will be in place for up to 30 days, according to CDOT.

When it reopens, the stop will have dog areas, toilets, hand washing, and spots for both commercial and passenger vehicles.

