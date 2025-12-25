Holiday travel ramps up in Colorado as experts warn driver to plan ahead

DENVER — For millions of Americans, holiday travel is a tradition, whether that means hitting the road or staying close to home.

But with a record number of drivers hitting the roads this Christmas season, safety officials are urging everyone to plan ahead.

“Christmas Eve does have a spike for impaired driving crashes,” said Sgt. Ivan Alvarado with public affairs for the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP says the most important step drivers can take happens before they leave the house this holiday season.

“Plan before you go out,” Alvarado said. “If you don’t, now you’re in the middle of having a few drinks, consuming whatever it is you consume to have a good time, and you’re trying to make that responsible decision – that’s too late. What we want is people to plan before you go out. And at the end of the day we want people to just have a good time but do it responsibly.”

Colorado Department of Transportation

AAA Colorado says more Americans will travel this holiday season than ever before, and most will be hitting the roads.

“122 million Americans traveling over the course of the year-end holiday travel period, the vast majority – over 120 million travel by road,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.

AAA says Colorado is seeing the impact firsthand, with rental cars, road trips, and packed highways.

With more cars on the roads, comes increased risk, especially around Christmas Eve.

Troopers say if drivers don’t make that plan, enforcement will be waiting.

“We’ll be in larger numbers out there,” Alvarado said. “If they’re impaired, we’re going to arrest them.”

AAA agrees — and says drivers have more alternatives than ever.

“There’s more options than ever, regardless of where you live in the four corners of Colorado,” McKinley said.

Those options include ride-shares and free tow services like AAA's Tow to Go service.

“You can call us. Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO. We’ll take you and your car home within 10 miles of where you’re at,” McKinley said.

Denver7, AP

For state troopers, the goal isn’t to stop the celebration, it’s to protect lives.

“Everybody on the road deserves to go home safe, especially on Christmas Eve, Christmas day,” Alvarado said.

CSP is teaming up with Mother's Against Drunk Driving offering the code JOYFULCO25 for discounts on Uber rides now through Jan. 2.

Whether you’re traveling across the country or just across town, experts say the best gift this holiday season is a safe arrival.

