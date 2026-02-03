Highway 50 closed east of Pueblo due to water main break, detours available

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A stretch of Highway 50 is closed between Amarillo Avenue and Colorado 233 due to a water main break east of Pueblo.

According to an official with Pueblo Water Works, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The road is closed from mile marker 318 to 321.

According to CDOT, westbound drivers should take exit 321 to Paul Harvey Boulevard. Eastbound traffic needs to use exit 318 to Colorado 47.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and expect delays in the area while crews work to repair the water main break.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.