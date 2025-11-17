Highway 24 closes near Falcon following a multiple-vehicle crash on Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers along Highway 24 ran into delays near Falcon after a multi-vehicle crash, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP says the crash was called in around 10 a.m. near the Woodmen Road exit at Highway 24 in Falcon. CSP says the crash involved five to six vehicles, including a cement mixing truck.

State patrol tells our newsroom that two people were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting that the road reopened in both directions as of 12:50 p.m.

State Patrol tells us they are working on clearing debris from the Westbound lanes, but at the time of this article's publishing, there is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

News5 will update this article as CSP shares more information. The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

