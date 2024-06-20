Highway 24 reopened in Teller County following a traffic accident Thursday

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says that Highway 24 was closed near the Highway 24 and Highway 67 intersection.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident happened around 2:00 p.m. Thursday. The accident involved three vehicles and one person was airlifted from the scene to a hospital. At this time, it is unclear if any of the other parties involved are injured.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the highway reopened at 5 p.m. Thursday.
