Heads up! Colorado State Patrol to crack down on distracted driving Friday

COLORADO — Starting this Friday, Colorado State Patrol Troopers will be increasing the number of tickets they give out to distracted drivers on several major highways

Citing state-wide, increased rates for car crashes resulting in injury or even fatalities over the last three years, Colorado State Patrol announced their plan to raise awareness about distracted driving in a press release that went out on Wednesday, June 14.

The Troopers will be working in partnership with local law enforcement to give out tickets to those they catch carrying out lane violations, speeding, and careless and reckless driving behaviors along Highway 34, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 160, Highway 287, I-70, and I-25.

Those looking to avoid getting a ticket should be sure to pay close attention to speed limits and refrain from driving while distracted.

Colorado Springs Utilities have also voiced their support for the operation, hoping that it will reduce the number of distracted drivers taking out cones or even workers while driving through work zones.

For more information please see the press release issued by Colorado State Patrol Public Affairs Office here.