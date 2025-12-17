Galley Road Bridge Project delayed by the city; new completion date in Spring 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Galley Road Bridge Project is now projected to be completed by Spring 2026.

The city states that the project has been delayed for several reasons, one being the need to relocate sensitive fiber optic lines. The process of moving the lines took crews a year, instead of the original 3-4 month timeline.

For this reason, Galley Road between East San Miguel Street and Moffat Circle is still closed.

“We certainly are sympathetic to travelers impacted by the Galley Road bridge replacement project. This project hasn’t gone as smoothly as we’d have liked due to factors outside our control.” Richard Mulledy, City of Colorado Springs Public Works Director

Another project nearby, the Galley Road and Wooten Road Culvert Rehabilitation, is scheduled to start in early 2026. The city says the work won't completely close the road.

According to the city, the projects aim to do the following;



Improves mobility and transportation reliability by reducing the potential for stormwater to overtop the canal and close Galley Road

Enhances safety by providing wider sidewalks and a signalized trail crossing

Upgrades a section of Galley Road using current design and safety standards

Provides more capacity in the canal to accommodate high water events

City officials ask that people not attempt to drive or walk through the area, which they say has been an ongoing problem throughout the project.

For more information on the project's timeline, visit the City of Colorado Springs' project website.

Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs Since September, 16 players in Colorado have won nearly $3 million in lottery prizes. The frenzy is on as Monday's Powerball has ballooned to $1.1 billion. Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.