Full closure planned along South Nevada Avenue Sunday night near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers out in the evening hours on Sunday should be aware of a full road closure planned for South Nevada Avenue near I-25.

According to the city, a full closure of South Nevada Avenue from Brookside Street to the I-25 Connector Road. The closure will begin July 7 at 9:00 p.m. and is expected to last until 5:00 a.m. on Monday the following morning.

City of Colorado Springs A map showing a closure of South Nevada Avenue planned for Sunday July 7

Two detours will be in place during the closure. Northbound traffic is asked to follow South Nevada Avenue to Brookside Street to South Tejon Street to I-25 South Connector Road to South Nevada Avenue, and vice versa.

Southbound traffic is advised to take South Nevada Avenue to the I-25 North Connector Road to South Tejon Street, to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue.

You can learn more at ColoradoSprings.gov/I25Ramps.

Community members can also call 719-362-0614 or email TejonNevadaCorridor@gmail.com with questions.

