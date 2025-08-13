Four-vehicle crash shuts down Southbound I-25, two people taken to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are working to fully reopen southbound I-25 following a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:53 a.m. just south of South Academy Boulevard at mile marker 135.

State Patrol says two people were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at the time of publishing this article.

A guard rail is said to have been damaged, according to crews on scene. At the time of publishing this article, one lane of southbound I-25 has reopened. You should expect delays throughout the morning commute.

