Four-vehicle crash shuts down Southbound I-25, two people taken to the hospital

The Colorado State Patrol says that two people have been hospitalized following a four vehicle crash along Southbound I-25 in between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway.
Southbound I-25 Backup
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are working to fully reopen southbound I-25 following a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:53 a.m. just south of South Academy Boulevard at mile marker 135.

State Patrol says two people were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at the time of publishing this article.

A guard rail is said to have been damaged, according to crews on scene. At the time of publishing this article, one lane of southbound I-25 has reopened. You should expect delays throughout the morning commute.

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing.

