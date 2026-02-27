Final stretch of the Galley Road water main improvement project begins Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says the final phase of the Galley Road water main improvement project begins on Monday, March 2.

During this phase, crews will add a structural lining to the existing pipeline, ultimately extending the water line's life and reducing future maintenance needs.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

CSU says drivers in the area can expect the following road impacts and closures;



Westbound Galley Road will be reduced to one lane open throughout the project.

Eastbound Galley Road will be closed at Wooten Road from Monday, March 2, through Friday, April 10.

Northbound Wooten Road will follow the detour route via Geiger Road.

Southbound Wooten Road will allow either a right turn onto westbound Galley Road or continue across the intersection to detour via Geiger Road, as there will be no left turn onto eastbound Galley Road.

Drivers should expect slower commute times, especially during peak times.

The project began in July 2024, when CSU decided to replace more than 4,400 feet of water main.

