Fatal crash under investigation on Tuesday, parts of South Wahsatch Avenue and East Costilla Street closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday evening.

UPDATE: The full intersection of South Wahsatch Ave and East Costilla St is now closed in all directions. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 11, 2026

Few details have been released, but police say the intersection of South Wahsatch Avenue and East Costilla Street is closed until further notice.

Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

News5 is working to learn more and will update this article as more information is shared. This is a developing story.

___

One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.