Fatal crash under investigation on Tuesday, parts of South Wahsatch Avenue and East Costilla Street closed

East Costilla Street Crash
KOAA5 Photojournalist Connor Fay
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a fatal crash along East Costilla Street at South Wahsatch Avenue, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
East Costilla Street Crash
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday evening.

Few details have been released, but police say the intersection of South Wahsatch Avenue and East Costilla Street is closed until further notice.

Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

News5 is working to learn more and will update this article as more information is shared. This is a developing story.

