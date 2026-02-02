Fatal crash shuts down Highway 115 at Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed two people are dead following a crash Monday afternoon along Highway 115 at the Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard intersection.

Police say the crash occurred after a vehicle traveling southbound crossed into the northbound lanes of oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision. The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple other people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were unknown at the time of publishing this article.

All of Northbound Highway 115 is closed at the intersection, and parts of the southbound 115 were also closed. Police are hoping to have the crash cleared by 5 p.m.

In the meantime, they are asking you to avoid the area while teams investigate.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.