Fatal crash near Florissant along Highway 24 under investigation, multiple people injured

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Highway 24 remains closed as of 8:20 a.m. Monday, while Colorado State Patrol and emergency personnel work to clean up and investigate a fatal crash.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), there were two separate crashes just east of Florissant along Highway 24 between Teller County Road 1 and Teller County Road 42. One of those crashes involved four vehicles, and one was a single vehicle crash.

While state patrol could not immediately identify which one of the crashes was fatal, we know that at least one person is dead as a result of the crashes, which were called in around 5:44 a.m. Two other people were transported from the scene with injuries, according to CSP, and one of those people required a flight for life response.

CDOT is reporting that the road is closed in both directions. Colorado State Patrol says traffic is being diverted onto Teller County Road 1 as a detour.

If you plan to make your way west or eastbound, you should expect delays in the area. At the time of publishing this article, there is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

As the state patrol releases more updates, this article will be updated.

___

____

