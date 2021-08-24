Fatal crash at Iowa and St. Vrain, intersection closed for several hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Iowa and St. Vrain.

CSPD has not confirmed what caused the crash or who passed during the incident, but it is believed to have involved a car and a bicycle.

The Major Crash Team is managing the investigation.

The intersection is expected to be closed for three to four hours while authorities investigate the crash.

News5 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.