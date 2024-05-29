Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

ExpressToll transponders usable in three other states, starting Sunday, E-70 Public Highway Authority says

E470 toll
Denver7
E470 toll
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 16:06:58-04

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado ExpressToll transponders will be usable in three other states starting Sunday, the E-70 Public Highway Authority announced Wednesday.

Drivers with PikePass can use their transponders on toll roads in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

"ExpressToll customers can travel to our neighboring states and use the toll roads without stopping to pay or waiting to receive a bill," the E-470 Public Highway Authority said.

And it goes both ways. Drivers from those three states can use their accounts on toll roads in Colorado.

This move is part of the expansion of The Central United States Interoperability Hub. It's been in the works for two years, according to the E-470 Public Highway Authority.

E470 toll

Denver7 | Traffic

FBI warns of text scams targeting E-470 toll road users

Katie Parkins
12:58 PM, Apr 24, 2024

Transponder IDs, license plates and charges will be shared through the hub, the E-470 Public Highway Authority explains on its FAQ page. Colorado will be able to see that information from drivers charged on state tollways. But Colorado can't see that information for state residents charged in Kansas, Oklahoma or Texas.

ExpressToll customers can contact the company's customer service center to dispute a toll. But drivers from out of state have to contact the respective agency in their home state.



Analysis: Taller Buildings in Downtown Could Have Sizable Economic Impact

As debate continues on whether to limit building heights in downtown Colorado Springs, economists predict such large-scale projects would bring significant economic benefits to the region and downtown corridor.

High-rise buildings and their economic impact on communities

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App