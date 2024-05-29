ExpressToll transponders usable in three other states, starting Sunday, E-70 Public Highway Authority says

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado ExpressToll transponders will be usable in three other states starting Sunday, the E-70 Public Highway Authority announced Wednesday.

Just in time for summer travel, @ExpressToll customers can use their transponders to pay tolls in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas starting June 2, 2024!



ExpressToll customers can travel to our neighboring states and use the toll roads without stopping to pay or waiting to receive a… pic.twitter.com/gsZwQQUvK4 — E470 (@E470) May 29, 2024

Drivers with PikePass can use their transponders on toll roads in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

"ExpressToll customers can travel to our neighboring states and use the toll roads without stopping to pay or waiting to receive a bill," the E-470 Public Highway Authority said.

And it goes both ways. Drivers from those three states can use their accounts on toll roads in Colorado.

This move is part of the expansion of The Central United States Interoperability Hub. It's been in the works for two years, according to the E-470 Public Highway Authority.

Transponder IDs, license plates and charges will be shared through the hub, the E-470 Public Highway Authority explains on its FAQ page. Colorado will be able to see that information from drivers charged on state tollways. But Colorado can't see that information for state residents charged in Kansas, Oklahoma or Texas.

ExpressToll customers can contact the company's customer service center to dispute a toll. But drivers from out of state have to contact the respective agency in their home state.





