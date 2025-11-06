East Las Vegas Street to close under Circle Drive for a two-week project in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says that people should expect delays beginning November 10 as crews begin work along East Las Vegas Street.

According to the city, work is underway to construct a permanent concrete barrier to protect the bridge pier.

Work will also be done through the weekends, and the following detours will be put in place:

Northbound drivers will use Highway 85/Venetucci Boulevard to Circle Drive

Southbound drivers can take Janitell Road to find other routes via Circle Drive.

If you live in the area and would like to learn more, you can call the city's project hotline at 719-728-7090.

The city says the work is weather-dependent, and the completion timeline could change if adverse weather hits.

