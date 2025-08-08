East Las Vegas Street and Hancock Expressway to close overnight Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (koaa) — The City of Colorado Springs will be closing Las Vegas Street and Hancock Expressway under the Circle Drive Bridges from Sunday evening until just after noon on Monday, August 11.

City officials say the closure is to allow construction crews to pour the concrete decking on the westbound Circle Drive Bridge.

The city has provided the following detours:

Hancock Expressway Detour:



Northbound drivers should travel north from Delta Drive to Circle Drive, then turn west on East Fountain Boulevard.

Southbound drivers should use Circle Drive to Interstate 25 to Highway 24 east/East Fountain Boulevard to South Academy Boulevard.

East Las Vegas Street Detour and Closure:



Northbound drivers should use Highway 85 North/Venetucci Boulevard to Circle Drive to access alternative routes.

Southbound traffic can access Janitell Road, finding alternative southbound routes from Circle Drive.

For more information on the Circle Drive Bridges Project, visit the city's website.

