Driver killed after vehicle strikes median on I-25 in Lone Tree, catches fire

LONE TREE, Colo. — A driver was killed after their vehicle struck a median on Interstate 25 in Lone Tree and caught fire Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on northbound I-25 at Ridgegate Parkway.

According to Long Tree police, the electric vehicle was heading northbound when it struck the median and caught fire. The driver was killed in the crash, according to police.

First responders were able to extinguish the fire.

Northbound I-25 was closed at Castle Pines Parkway (mile marker 188) for several hours but has since reopened.

