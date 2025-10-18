Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSPD responds to crash on Fountain Boulevard that left one dead, two others hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash early Saturday morning at the intersection of E Fountain Boulevard and Academy Park Loop.

Police say when emergency services arrived, they found that one of the occupants of one of the cars had died.

Two other occupants of the other car were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, CSPD's Major Crash Team responded and took over the investigation.

