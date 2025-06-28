Fatal crash shuts down Highway 24 west of Divide Saturday, extended closure in place

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a crash has shut down Highway 24 in both directions at Robin Hood Drive near the Sherwood Forest development.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed with News5 that this accident is fatal and involves a motorcycle and a car. The call for the crash came in around 2:06 p.m., and when crews arrived at the scene, they say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

The state patrol did not have any information on whether the driver of the car suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.

There will be an extended closure area for an investigation and clean-up. Expect delays well into the evening as there is no timeline on when the road will reopen.

In the comments of the sheriff's office Facebook post, a driver in the area shared a video showing a Teller County Sheriff's Office Deputy diverting traffic in the area.

Colorado State Patrol tells News5 crews from CDOT are responding to establish detour routes around the crash. According to Amber Summit, a driver who shared video and photos from the area, deputies are diverting eastbound traffic onto Teller County Road and drivers will have to go through Cripple Creek and around on Highway 67 to link back up with eastbound 24.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 67 South and around through Cripple Creek.

