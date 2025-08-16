Two-car crash on northbound I-25 kills one person, one transported to the hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that the right northbound lane of I-25, north of Monument, is closed due to a traffic crash.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash involved a Honda Accord and a GMC Yukon. CSP says one of the cars rolled multiple times due to the crash.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene, and the passenger from the same car was flown to a nearby hospital.

At this time, CSP has not provided any information regarding the cause of the crash, or the identities of those involved.

The closure is between Exit 163: County Line Road and Exit 167: Greenland, north of the Woodmoor exit, at Mile Point 164.

There's currently a detour in place, and drivers should expect delays and slower speeds. CSP has not provided an ETA on when the lane of traffic will reopen.

At the time of publishing, News5 is working to get more information on the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

