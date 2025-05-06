Construction project on 8th Street starting later this month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A major construction project will start later this month in Colorado Springs. It will be on 8th Street between Highway 24 and Motor City Way.

The project will fix aging infrastructure.

The city says more than 30,000 vehicles use 8th Street everyday.

One major area of focus will be replacing the bridge over Fountain Creek. The project will also merge the vehicle bridge with the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside the road and ease congestion at 8th Street and Highway 24.

"This project is going to widen the existing bridge to allow two full northbound lanes to go all the way up and cross Highway 24, and it will also include that right turn lane," said Ryan Phipps, Capital Improvements Manager for the City of Colorado Springs. "So, we'll go from two to three lanes in the northbound direction."

City crews plan to complete the project by the summer of 2026.

