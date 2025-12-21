Colorado Springs Utilities working to repair water main break; southbound lanes closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working to repair a water main break on North Academy Boulevard.

All southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard between E La Salle Street and Palmer Park Blvd are currently closed.

Colorado Springs Utilities All southbound lanes of N Academy Boulevard between E La Salle Street and Palmer Park Boulevard.

CSU says the lanes should be reopened by Sunday evening, and drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.

