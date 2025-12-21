Colorado Springs Utilities working to repair water main break; southbound lanes closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working to repair a water main break on North Academy Boulevard.
All southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard between E La Salle Street and Palmer Park Blvd are currently closed.
CSU says the lanes should be reopened by Sunday evening, and drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.
Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency
If you've been to Manitou, you know parking can be hard to come by. But the people who live there or work there all day tell us they have a problem.
Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.