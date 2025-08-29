Colorado Springs Utilities to conduct emergency repairs on Academy Blvd water main

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be closing one lane on southbound Academy Blvd and two lanes on northbound Academy Blvd between Chelton Road and Astrozon Blvd from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2, to 3:00 p.m., on Monday, September 8.

Colorado Springs Utilities

CSU says the closures are in place to conduct emergency repairs on a large water main along Academy Blvd due to a leak.

They say that the water main is located under the road on a bridge over Sand Creek, around other utility lines, making the repairs particularly complex.

All businesses in the area will remain open, and drivers are asked to drive carefully and safely as people will be working in the roadway.

