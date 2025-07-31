Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs intersection to be closed for water valve repair project

See where and when the construction will be happening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Repairs on an underground water main will temporarily shut down the Galley Road and Potter Drive intersection.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) stated that the intersection will be closed from all directions from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes while the work is taking place.

CSU appreciates its customers' patience and understanding as they complete the repairs.

____

