Colorado man advocating for traffic light dies in crash at same intersection where wife was killed

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man who fought to get a traffic light installed at a Cherry Hills Village-Greenwood Village shared intersection — where his wife was killed in 2024 — died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the very same intersection on Monday morning.

Friends identified the man killed Monday at E. Belleview Avenue and S. Franklin Street as longtime resident Gerry Goldberg. His wife, Andie Goldberg, an avid runner, was killed in a crash at the same intersection in 2024.

For the past two years, Gerry Goldberg made it his mission to advocate for a traffic light at the intersection.

“On May 30, 2024, my wife Andie was struck and killed by a car while crossing Belleview on her way home from her training run in Cherry Hills Village,” Gerry Goldberg told Greenwood Village leaders at a city council meeting just a few months ago. “I would like to think that Andie’s tragic death could have some positive outcome by ensuring the future safety of others using Belleview and being able to cross or turn onto it safely.”

Andie Goldberg’s death led a group of neighbors to start a campaign called Andie’s Light as part of that advocacy.

“The data is there, the need is proven, the solution exists,” Andie’s Light member Jerry Presley said.

Neighbors paying their respects on Wednesday also expressed concerns about safety at the busy intersection. Susan Cooper walked up to Monday’s fatal crash site with flowers in her hand.

Although Cooper didn't know the victim, she told Denver7 she wanted to pay her respects to Gerry Goldberg, a 34-year resident of the area, who has long worried about a crash happening at the intersection.

“I’m very upset by how many deaths there have been at this intersection," she said. “Look at how fast [these cars passing] are going. This is 35 mph. Do you think that’s 35 mph?”

Denver7 looked into public records and found Cooper's concern has been echoed by others with the City of Greenwood Village.

City Council minutes from December show the first mention of this intersection dates back to 2009, when a Colorado Department of Transportation study found that speeding in the area did not meet requirements for a traffic light.

CDOT must approve any changes to E. Belleview Avenue, as it is a state highway that separates the cities of Greenwood Village and Cherry Hills Village.

More recently, in September 2024, CDOT conducted another study at the intersection, this time after the fatal crash that took the life of Andie Goldberg.

According to Greenwood Village City Council minutes, CDOT approved a signal, citing that 85% of cars were going at least 5 mph over the speed limit, which met the requirements for traffic signal approval, but nothing was done.

Our sister station, Denver7 reached out to CDOT about why action was never taken. In a text to Denver7 reporter Dan Grossman, CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said, "CDOT approved Greenwood Village's plan to install the signal. Greenwood Village would be responsible for design, installation, and funding. CDOT would be responsible for maintaining and operating it after installation."

With that information, we then reached out to the City of Greenwood Village.

Intersection where fatal crash occurred approved for traffic light, but Greenwood Village never took action

In a statement, city spokesperson Megan Copenhaver said the city had "increased police patrols and traffic enforcement in the area to promote safer driving behaviors, and is reviewing potential longer-term solutions in coordination with these partner agencies."

However, the statement never addressed why an approved traffic signal wasn’t installed.

Reflecting on these events, Jennifer Arcenia remarked, “It's awful for a tragedy to have to maybe be the impetus for [a traffic signal]."

Arcenia reached out to Denver7 following Monday's crash, recalling that she and her mother petitioned for a traffic light at the intersection 45 years ago.

On both sides of Belleview Avenue, trees and neighborhood entrances obstruct drivers' vision as they look to cross the four-lane road.

“You do have to pull out way out into the intersection in order to see," Arcenia said.

But the discussion around a traffic signal is not one-sided.

Denver7 found several Greenwood Village residents opposed a traffic light at the December 10 city council meeting.

A website for their cause cites concerns that a light will divert more traffic onto the side residential streets where neighborhood homes are located, potentially creating additional safety issues.

Denver7 reached out to Cherry Hills Village after Monday's crash. In response, city manager Chris Cramer stated, "After hearing concerns from residents about the safety of that intersection over the past months, the City Council was planning to discuss conducting an updated warrant study at the March 17 City Council meeting. However, in light of the recent accident, City Council has directed staff to expedite that effort to evaluate whether current conditions meet the minimum standards required by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) prior to the installation of any traffic signal on a state highway."

Here's a full statement from The City of Greenwood Village City Manager's Office

"The City of Greenwood Village is deeply saddened by the fatal traffic crash at the intersection of East Belleview Avenue and South Franklin Street, resulting in the death of a Greenwood Village resident. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic incident.

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the crash, is investigating the incident. All inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department.

The Cities of Greenwood Village and Cherry Hills Village have been evaluating the Belleview/Franklin state highway intersection in partnership with Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Cherry Hills Village has announced that, in light of the recent accident, they will conduct a new warrant study. Greenwood Village looks forward to continuing to work with our neighbors to evaluate the study and discuss potential next steps.

Additionally, Greenwood Village will engage with Cherry Hills Village to discuss near-term efforts to promote safer driving behaviors. We are committed to working with regional partners to promote the safety and well-being of our community,' Megan Copenhaver Communications Officer, City Manager's Office, City of Greenwood Village.

