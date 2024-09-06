Colorado Highway 115 improvement projected officially complete

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The improvement projects on Colorado Highway 115 have officially been completed. Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and partner agencies held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the intersection of the highway and Turkey Creek Road.

Improvements include the following:



new paving

new passing lanes

eliminating bottlenecks

new guard rails

rumble strips

wildlife fencing

CDOT says improving road conditions is vital to the state, especially in the wake of the tragic crash on U.S. 6.

Three die in Mesa County crash, including two CDOT workers fixing a street sign

"We at CDOT had a tragic event just yesterday," said John Hall, the CDOT Region 2 North Program Engineer. "Our roads result in hazardous conditions sometimes for motorists, for our workers, contract workers and CDOT workers. It's a reminder the effort we need to put in to making our roads safer whenever we can."

Construction to make roadways safer will continue in all 64 counties in Colorado.

___





____

