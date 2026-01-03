City of Colorado Springs to permanently close slip exit lane to southbound Peterson Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday, January 5, the City of Colorado Springs will be permanently closing the slip exit lane from eastbound U.S. Highway 24 to southbound Peterson Road.

The city says the closure is part of the safety improvement project in the area.

Starting this month, crews will be installing water line casings in the southwest area of the construction corridor near the electrical substation, and will continue installing storm drains at the north end. This could cause delays in the southbound lanes.

On the south end of Peterson Road and Highway 24, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be installing electrical lines and fiber optic cables until at least mid-January.

The safety project aims to reconstruct the Highway 24 and Peterson Road Interchange to make the transition to the Peterson Space Force Base North Gate safer and more efficient.

Changes will support ongoing base operations and increase traffic capacity that's associated with anticipated growth in the region.

For more information on the project, visit the city's website.

