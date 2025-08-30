City of Colorado Springs to begin the Las Vegas/Royer Railroad Crossing Project after Labor Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs will begin the Las Vegas Royer Project following Labor Day weekend.

The project includes the construction of a new railroad crossing and roadway to replace the existing Royer Street railroad crossing.

Crews will also build a new street, Twin Bridges Road, underneath U.S. Highway 24, connecting Las Vegas Street to Hancock Expressway.

City of Colorado Springs

Once it's done, the existing Royer Street railroad crossing will be removed, and a new cul-de-sac will be built north of the railroad.

Funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, the project aims to improve safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

Additional changes to the area include;



Raising Las Vegas Street by 4 feet and adding turn lanes.

Installing a new signal at the west entrance of the Leon Young Service Center.

Installing a new signalized railroad crossing at Twin Bridges Road.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there have been 25 non-fatal "train vs. vehicle" accidents at the crossing since 1975. Each time, the rail operator is forced out of service until the car can be removed.

The project was initiated to help prevent these incidents in the future.

Find a tentative project schedule, provided by the city, below;

Phase 1 (Fall 2025):



Las Vegas Street will have one lane open with daytime flagging operations.

Temporary pavement and support structures will be constructed.

Phase 2 (Fall 2025 to Winter 2026):



Two-way traffic will move onto the temporary pavement.

Las Vegas Street will be raised, and new pavement will be constructed.

Phase 3 (Spring 2026):



Two-way traffic will move onto the finished road on Las Vegas Street.

Twin Bridges Road will be constructed.

Phase 4 (Summer 2026):



The intersection of East Las Vegas Street and Royer Street will close for two weeks for concrete installation on the Royer Street railroad crossing.

Twin Bridges Road and the new railroad crossing will open.

The old crossing at Royer Street will be closed.

Royer Street will be converted to a cul-de-sac north of the railroad.

Construction is projected to be done by Fall 2026.

