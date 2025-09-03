Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Colorado Springs hosting public open house for South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a public open house for the community to learn more about the next steps in the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at Pikes Peak United Way's Family Success Center (1520 Verde Drive), from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The project covers 18 miles of South Academy Boulevard, with the goal of increasing safety, mobility, access, and drainage along the corridor.

Construction plans were divided into two segments to be completed over two years.

Segment one, South Academy Boulevard between Bijou Street and Airport Road, was completed in late 2024.

Final Project Photos - Segment 1 (North) – South Academy Boulevard between Bijou Street and Airport Road

Segment two, South Academy Boulevard between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive, is scheduled to begin this fall.

Work on this segment includes;

  • Infrastructure improvements
    • Replacement of aging pavement, curb, and gutters.
  • A new, multi-use path on one side of S. Academy Boulevard
    • Aims to improve access for pedestrians.
  • Major drainage improvements
    • New manholes, inlets, and drainage pipes.

Colorado Springs Utilities will also be relocating and upgrading water and wastewater lines.

The project will be funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

