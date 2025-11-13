City of Colorado Springs finishes construction of the westbound bridge for the Circle Drive Bridges Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has announced that construction of the westbound bridge, part of the Circle Drive Bridges Project, has been completed!

The project design was completed in 2022, and construction of the eastbound bridge was completed in late 2024.

Local leaders, including Mayor Yemi Mobolade and District 4 City Council member Kimberly Gold, attended an event celebrating the bridge, which will reopen to the public on November 24.

The event also featured a ceremonial drive across the new bridge with classic cars from the Stockers Car Club, a Colorado Springs car club founded in 1958. It's one of the area's original and oldest car clubs, according to the city.

The Circle Drive Bridges Project replaced two sets of structures on Circle Drive, carrying two lanes of traffic in both directions. The bridges span over Fountain Creek, the railroad tracks, Las Vegas Street, Hancock Expressway, and the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

The original bridges were built in 1963, and the city continued to rehabilitate them until 2018, when they began a study to determine whether the original bridges should be rehabilitated or replaced.

The city eventually determined the bridges should be replaced, and the final design of the new bridges was completed in fall of 2022.

Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado Check this out! If you made your way outside Tuesday evening, you may have noticed a pink or green glow in the sky. Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.