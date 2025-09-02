City of Colorado Springs begins to overhaul a railroad crossing along Royer Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has broken ground on a new project that will reshape how drivers cross the railroad tracks that run parallel to East Las Vegas Street.

According to the city, construction on the Royer Street railroad crossing will last through a targeted completion date one year from now.

City of Colorado Springs

For the project, Colorado Springs crews will be working to construct a new road, Twin Bridges Road, marked by the area in green on the map above, which will connect the Hancock Expressway to East Last Vegas Street under Highway 24.

Following the completion of the portion of the project, the city will work to remove the Royer Street railroad crossing in its entirety and turn Royer Street at the current crossing into a cul-de-sac marked by the area in blue on the map above.

Why? The city is citing safety as one of its main concerns for undertaking this project. According to data from the Federal Railroad Administration, there have been a total of 25 non-fatal accidents involving cars and trains at the crossing since 1975.

After an initial safety evaluation of the area, the preferred decision was made to move the crossing to the east along Hancock Expressway, according to the city.

What other impacts will there be? The city has listed the following changes to be made:



raising Las Vegas Street by approximately four (4) feet and adding turn lanes

constructing Twin Bridges Road as a new roadway

replacing the traffic signal and completing intersection improvements at the new Twin Bridges Road and Hancock Expressway intersection

installing a new vehicular and pedestrian at-grade railroad crossing on Twin Bridges Road between Las Vegas Street and Hancock Expressway

striping crosswalks and replacing ramps at the west Hancock Expressway entrance to the Leon Young Colorado Springs Utilities facility



The project is being funded through the voter-approved Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA).

