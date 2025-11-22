CDOT to close lanes on South Academy Boulevard for utility work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says there will be various alternating lane closures on South Academy Boulevard between Venetucci Boulevard and Milton Proby Parkway for miscellaneous work.
Closures will begin on Sunday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 26, from 7:00 a.m. to noon.
Two lanes of traffic will remain open.
CDOT says crews will be installing signage and performing work on roadways, traffic signals, and utilities.
The work will stop at noon on Wednesday through Monday, December 1, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday and the holiday weekend.
