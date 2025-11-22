CDOT to close lanes on South Academy Boulevard for utility work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says there will be various alternating lane closures on South Academy Boulevard between Venetucci Boulevard and Milton Proby Parkway for miscellaneous work.

Closures will begin on Sunday, November 23 until Tuesday, November 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 26, from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

Two lanes of traffic will remain open.

CDOT says crews will be installing signage and performing work on roadways, traffic signals, and utilities.

The work will stop at noon on Wednesday through Monday, December 1, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday and the holiday weekend.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.