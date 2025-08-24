CDOT to close lanes of Powers Blvd and Milton E Proby Parkway overnight for paving operations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin overnight paving operations at the intersection of CO Highway 21/Powers Boulevard and Milton E Proby Parkway on Sunday, August 24.

Construction will continue through Thursday, August 28.

Crews will be removing the existing asphalt to add a new asphalt overlay. CDOT says the work will improve road conditions and extend the life of the pavement.

From 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, both directions of CO 21/Powers Blvd will be reduced to a single lane from Mile Point 137 to Mile Point 138.

From 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, Milton E Proby Parkway will be closed in both directions between Hancock Expressway and Peak Innovation Loop.

CDOT has provided a detour map:

Colorado Department of Transportation Map work zone for paving operations at CO Highway 21 and Milton E. Proby Parkway in eastern Colorado Springs. Detour route identified in green.

Traffic Impacts from CDOT:

Accessing northbound CO 21/Powers Blvd:

Turn left on Peak Innovation Parkway, right on Integration Loop, then right on Grinnell Blvd, right on Bradley Road, right on Hancock Expressway, right on Chelton Road, right on Hancock Expressway, then right onto CO 21/Powers Blvd.

Accessing southbound CO 21/Powers Blvd

Turn left on Peak Innovation Parkway, right on Integration Loop, right on Grinnell Blvd, and left on CO 21/Powers Blvd.

Accessing westbound Milton E. Proby Parkway west of Hancock Expressway

Turn left on Peak Innovation Parkway, right on Integration Loop, right on Grinnell Blvd, right on Bradley Road, right on Hancock Expressway, and left on Milton E. Proby Parkway.

Accessing eastbound Milton E. Proby Parkway east of Peak Innovation Parkway

Turn right on Hancock Expressway, left on Bradley Road, left on Grinnell Blvd, left on Integration Loop, left on Peak Innovation Parkway, and right on Milton E. Proby Parkway.



CDOT wants to remind drivers to expect slower speeds when approaching the construction area and allow extra space between cars.

