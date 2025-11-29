CDOT to begin resurfacing operations in Cañon City starting Monday

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin improving the intersection at North Reynolds Avenue and Fremont Drive in Cañon City.
CDOT crews will be working on milling and repaving the intersection during the day.
Construction will begin on Monday, December 1, through Wednesday, December 3. Impacts include;
- Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The intersection will be closed to traffic
- Business access will be maintained throughout
- Alternate route advised
CDOT says that resurfacing on Fremont Drive from Reynolds Avenue to Dozier Avenue will begin the week of December 8.
