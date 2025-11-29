Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

CDOT to begin resurfacing operations in Cañon City starting Monday

Road Work
KOAA 5
Road Work
Posted

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin improving the intersection at North Reynolds Avenue and Fremont Drive in Cañon City.

CDOT to Resurface Intersection of North Reynolds Avenue and Fremont Drive in Canon City
Map of intersection improvement project at North Reynolds Avenue and Fremont Drive north of US Highway 50 in Canon City.

CDOT crews will be working on milling and repaving the intersection during the day.

Construction will begin on Monday, December 1, through Wednesday, December 3. Impacts include;

  • Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The intersection will be closed to traffic
  • Business access will be maintained throughout
  • Alternate route advised

CDOT says that resurfacing on Fremont Drive from Reynolds Avenue to Dozier Avenue will begin the week of December 8.

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

We're hearing from the family of some of the children killed Monday after a head on crash on Highway 83 southeast of Castle Rock.

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community