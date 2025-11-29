CDOT to begin resurfacing operations in Cañon City starting Monday

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin improving the intersection at North Reynolds Avenue and Fremont Drive in Cañon City.

Colorado Department of Transportation Map of intersection improvement project at North Reynolds Avenue and Fremont Drive north of US Highway 50 in Canon City.

CDOT crews will be working on milling and repaving the intersection during the day.

Construction will begin on Monday, December 1, through Wednesday, December 3. Impacts include;



Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The intersection will be closed to traffic

Business access will be maintained throughout

Alternate route advised

CDOT says that resurfacing on Fremont Drive from Reynolds Avenue to Dozier Avenue will begin the week of December 8.

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash We're hearing from the family of some of the children killed Monday after a head on crash on Highway 83 southeast of Castle Rock. 'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.