Brookside St at South Nevada scheduled for overnight closures early next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Evening commuters could see impacts to their drive overnight on Monday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 10.

Brookside Street at South Nevada Avenue will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on both nights.

The street will remain open, but drivers won't be allowed to turn between Brookside Street and South Nevada during these times, so drivers should prepare for longer travel times.

Closures will allow crews to mill and pave the asphalt.

The City has provided detour maps and instructions for the area:

City of Colorado Springs

South Nevada Avenue to westbound Brookside Street:

Head west on East Navajo Street to South Tejon Street, then proceed north to Brookside Street.

South Nevada Avenue to eastbound Brookside Street:

Head east on East Street, Elmo Avenue to South Wahsatch Avenue, then proceed north to Brookside Street.



City of Colorado Springs

Eastbound Brookside Street to northbound South Nevada Avenue:

Head north on South Tejon Street to I-25 South Connector Road, then proceed east to South Nevada Avenue.

Eastbound Brookside Street to southbound South Nevada Avenue:

Head south on South Tejon Street to East Navajo Street, then proceed east to South Nevada Avenue.

Westbound Brookside Street to northbound South Nevada Avenue:

Head north on South Wahsatch Avenue to East Arvada Street, then proceed west to South Nevada Avenue.

Westbound Brookside Street to southbound South Nevada Avenue:

Head south on South Wahsatch Avenue to East Street, Elmo Avenue, then proceed west to South Nevada Avenue.



Construction times could change depending on the weather.

