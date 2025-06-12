Blocks of South Tejon Street to be closed for two weeks starting late June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Downtown commuters will see traffic impacts later this month.

As another development in the Tejon Street Revitalization Project, the City of Colorado Springs will be closing two separate blocks of South Tejon Street starting on June 16.

From June 16 through June 27, both directions of traffic on Tejon Street between East Colorado Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed for the installation of a new stormwater pipeline.

From June 23 through July 2, southbound Tejon Street and the center lane, between Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue, will be closed to allow Colorado Springs Utilities to relocate a natural gas line.

The overlapping dates mean that both areas of construction on South Tejon Street will be closed simultaneously.

The City of Colorado Springs has provided a map to visualize the closures:

City of Colorado Springs

The City says that drivers could also see the following additional traffic impacts during this time:



Eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue, between Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street, will be closed except to local traffic that needs access to the large parking lot, U.S. Bank, and businesses west of South Tejon Street.

No street parking will be available on the west side of Tejon Street, between East Kiowa Street and Pikes Peak Avenue. Street parking will remain unavailable on Tejon Street between Pikes Peak and East Colorado Avenues.

Since street parking in the area will be extremely limited, the City has provided vouchers for two hours of free parking at three of the City's parking garages.

Commuters should expect to see large, heavy equipment in the area and should attempt to find alternate routes if possible.

___

Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained Police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway, near the North Academy Boulevard intersection. Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.