Another round of overnight closures on South Academy Boulvard begin Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers can expect another round of overnight closures to begin Sunday for the South Academy Widening Project.

From Sunday at 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, there will be full closures of northbound South Academy Boulevard between CO 85/87 and Milton Proby Parkway for paving operations.

If the weather causes a delay, then the closure will be rescheduled to Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT has provided a detour route and map:

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard between CO 85/87 and Milton Proby Parkway.

Detour route:



Northbound traffic will exit at CO 85/87, travel south to Fontaine Boulevard, turn north onto Grinnell Boulevard, turn west onto Bradley Road, turn north onto Hancock Expressway, turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway, and enter northbound South Academy.

CDOT wants to remind drivers to maintain slower speeds in work areas, drive with caution, and expect delays.

