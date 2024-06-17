Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Amazon semi-truck crashes head-on with SUV on EB I-70 near Town of Byers Monday morning, both catch fire

All lanes of eastbound I-70 near Byers closed for more than seven hours for crash investigation and cleanup
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near the Town of Byers closed Monday morning after a SUV crashed into semi-truck, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
Semi truck amazon collision.jpeg
Semi truck collision Amazon.jpeg
semi truck collision June 17.jpeg
Amazon SUV truck collision.jpeg
Amazon truck collision.jpeg
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 17, 2024

An Amazon semi-truck crashed head-on with an SUV Monday morning near the Town of Byers, Sgt. Patrick Rice, a public information officer with Colorado State Patrol told Denver7.

The truck hit a guard rail and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic just after 2:15 a.m., Sgt. Rice said initial reports showed.

Both the semi and the SUV caught fire after they collided, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the semi wasn't injured, according to Sgt. Rice. There were eight people in the SUV, seven of them were taken to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, Sgt. Rice said.

Why the semi hit the guard rail is under investigation, according to CSP. The semi-truck driver has not been cited due to the on-going investigation, according to Sgt. Rice.

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Byers temporarily closed Monday morning for the crash investigation and cleanup, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

That section of the highway re-opened just after 9:45 a.m., two hours after CSP hoped it could.

Drivers were diverted onto Highway 40, then back onto I-70 at Deer Trail.

All lanes of EB I-70 near Byers close Monday after SUV and semi-truck crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App