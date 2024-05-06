Watch Now
All lanes of I-25 shut down between E 58th and I-70 Monday morning after wind blows down overhead sign

Sign hit a semi-truck, driver wasn't hurt
All lanes of I-25 shut down between E 58th Ave. and I-70 Monday morning after wind blew down an overhead sign, according to an Adams County Fire Rescue post on the social media site X.
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 06, 2024
DENVER — All lanes of I-25 shut down between E 58th Ave. and I-70 for about an hour Monday morning after wind blew down an overhead sign, according to an Adams County Fire Rescue post on the social media site X.

This happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday just north of 53rd Pl., Adams County Fire Rescue said. Traffic started to get through in the right-hand lanes about an hour later.

But the left lanes remain blocked because the sign hit a semi-truck, Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office told Denver7. The driver wasn't hurt. But the left-hand lanes will need to be cleared before they can reopen.

Crews cut off about 3 feet of the pole so cars could eventually pass, Adams County Fire Rescue said.

Colorado Department of Transportation helped Adams County Fire Rescue to drag the sign off the highway.

Colorado State Patrol is investigation the incident, according to Sgt. Sherman.

