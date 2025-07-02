3 killed, including 2 children, in crash on I-70 in Elbert County, Colorado State Patrol says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed, including two children, in a crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 70 in Elbert County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash, which was reported around 2:31 p.m. near milepost 348 west of Limon, involved a blue 2021 Subaru Forester occupied by five people and a semi-truck hauling a trailer, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Subaru rear-ended the semi, killing three passengers. The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local area hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to the CSP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

