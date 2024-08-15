3 killed, 3 injured after semi carrying pipes rolls over on I-70 in Wheat Ridge, police say

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Three people were killed and three others were injured after a semi rolled over on Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge, dumping its load onto both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported to police at 8:21 a.m. It happened between Ward Rd. and 32nd Ave., according to Eric Kellogg, the division chief of the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The semi — which was carrying large, blue plastic piping — was traveling east along I-70 when it flipped over. As it crashed onto the road, the piping came off the truck and spilled onto the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70, causing at least three other vehicles to crash, Kellogg said.

Watch a news conference from Wheat Ridge police about the crash in the video player below.

News conference: 3 killed, 2 injured in semi rollover crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge

Three people inside one of those vehicles were killed and two passengers were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, though their condition was not immediately known, Kellogg said. The driver of the semi-truck was also injured, he added.

Kellogg said first responders offered medical attention to passengers in the other two vehicles but the individuals refused.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released as the investigation into the deadly crash is still in its early stages, he said.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at 6th Ave. while the westbound lanes were closed at Kipling, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

"Expect EB I-70 to stay closed at 6th Ave. and WB I-70 to stay closed at Kipling into the evening commute," Luber said, recommending drivers in the area use 6th Ave. or other roads other than I-70 to get around the closure.